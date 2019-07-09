In Memoriam

Adam Sandler, Charles Esten and More Celebrities React to ‘Jessie’ Star Cameron Boyce’s Death

Skai Jackson
Skai Jackson

“I don’t even know where to start… I am at a loss for words. I never thought in a million years I would be writing this,” Boyce’s Jessie costar captioned a handful of pictures from the set of the Disney show on Instagram. “Cam, you were one of a kind. My heart will be forever broken. I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs. I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago. Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had… I am so distraught and I cannot stop crying! I love you so much… fly high 👼🏼 💔😢 Gods best Angel.”

