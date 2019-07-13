Anna Cathcart

Cathcart starred alongside Boyce in Descendants 2 and 3. “I am still and will forever be struggling to understand how this is really possible,” she wrote alongside a photo from the set via Instagram. “I remember sitting beside you at dinner three years ago, wide eyed and in disbelief I was even in the same room as you. Thank you for your kindness and your light and thank you for being someone I could look up to as an actor and as a person. Cameron, you will forever be in our hearts♥️.”