China McClain

The Black Lighting actress portrays Uma, the daughter of Ursula, in the film franchise. McClain posted a series of tearful videos after news of Boyce’s death broke.

“I don’t really believe that this is actually happening and my mind is just shut down at this point and I’m feeling numb and empty, while going through the emotions,” she said on Sunday. “To Mr. Vic, Mrs. Libby and Maya … I’m so sorry. You guys lost something that the rest of us didn’t lose. You guys lost a son, a brother, and I lost, my best friend…my closest friend, my longest friend. I will never again have a friend like Cameron.”

McClain added that she was wearing her late friend’s hat that she meant to give back to him before his passing. “This was actually his hat. He left it in my room when we were filming Descendants 2,” she recalled. “When we were going to film Descendants 3, I packed it and was going to give it back to him. He didn’t believe that I remembered that. I had planned to give it back to him, but it didn’t happen. And I’m so happy I didn’t. It feels like God left it for me, and He knew it was going to mean so much more than just being Cam’s hat.”