Dove Cameron

The Dumplin’ actress shared an emotional video three days after Boyce’s passing. In the clip, she broke down several times while opening up about the death of her costar.

“Cameron was one of my favorite people alive in the world, though I know that’s not unique to me. Cameron was magic. An earth angel,” she said. “Over the last six years, since he was only 14, Cameron talked me down from countless ledges, got me through eating disorders, helped me out of a dark relationship and through endless breakdowns. He would whisper the dance moves to me on live television when I didn’t know what I was doing or hold my hand quietly to communicate wordlessly when we both knew we were thinking the same thing. I can’t count on my hands the number of times we ruined something because we couldn’t stop making each other laugh.”

Dove concluded that Boyce was the “ultimate example of a human being.”

“He was undoubtedly the most talented person most of us will ever know but what was special about Cameron was who he was in the small moments when maybe no one was looking, the moments between the big ones, when he didn’t have to be good or kind,” she added. “Cameron was always good and kind. He was selfless and generous, he was magnanimous and arguably a true philanthropist at only 20. Beloved by anyone who had ever been lucky enough to experience his light and indescribable energy.”