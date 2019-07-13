Keegan Connor Tracy

Tracy, who plays Belle, shared a lengthy message to her late costar.

“Darling, sweet Cameron. I find this news unfathomable, that a brilliant light such as yours could be gone. I think immediately of your beautiful smile, your infectious energy and your absolutely boundless talent,” Tracy began on Instagram, “You, the baby of the crew, so young they were forever pumpkining you out for ‘fake Carlos’. To have watched you spin your way through these years with kindness and humility and just begin to come into your own…it is cruel and ugly to see that taken away. I send an ocean of love to your family with whom you were so close and who must be drowning in heartache. As a mother I simply cannot comprehend.”

She concluded: “It is small comfort that at least you shone more brightly in your few years than most do in a lifetime. Dance through the stars, keep shining. I just still cannot believe.”