Salma Hayek

“Remembering all the joy Cameron Boyce gifted us. 🤍,” the actress captioned a throwback photo of herself hugging Cameron tightly on the set of 2010’s Grown Ups. After learning of the young actor’s death last year, Hayek penned a thoughtful tribute in his honor. “Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world,” she wrote at the time. “Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us.”