Birthday Babe

For Diaz’s 49th birthday in August 2021, the guitarist gushed over his wife via Instagram. “Happy Birthday to my Wife, you are beautiful in all ways, we are so lucky to have you,” he captioned a photo of a painting with a heart emoji and prayer hands. “What you do who you are day in and day out to the ones you love always true blue — hard to put it all in a IG post but I love to have a reason to say it out loud I love you.”