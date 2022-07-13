A Timeline of Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden’s Private Relationship

Baby Makes 4?

In July 2022, an insider exclusively told Us that the duo are considering expanding their family again. “Cameron and Benji have discussed having another child and have even been looking into surrogate options for a while now,” the source explained. “Benji always wanted a big family, and Cameron didn’t need to be persuaded after the arrival of their daughter.”

The insider added that the pair are hoping Raddix will have a little brother — but they’d be happy no matter what. “They would love a boy, of course, but just want a healthy baby,” the source said. “The surrogacy with their daughter was something they had a lot of doubts about going in. It turned out to be the best thing they ever did.”