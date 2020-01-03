A Timeline of Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden’s Private Relationship

Baby Makes Three!

In January 2020, the couple revealed on Instagram that they are proud parents of a baby girl. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family,” the post shared by both Diaz and Madden read. The duo asked for privacy and while they will not be sharing photos of Raddix, they did add, “She is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”