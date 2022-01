Family Bonding Time

The Avaline Wine founder shared how they have continued to bond with their daughter during the coronavirus quarantine. “Since we have a little one, we are really jamming out to some dope Sesame Street jams,” she joked in an interview with Rolling Stone in July 2020. “We got Baby Shark in the mix, and of course Benj has written at least a dozen songs for [Raddix]. So we are doing serious upbeat and often acapella jams over here.”