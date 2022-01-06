Good Timing

In April 2021, Diaz reflected on how stepping back from acting allowed her personal life with Madden to flourish. “I met my husband, we started a family,” she told Kevin Hart during an episode of his Hart to Heart talk show. “All of those things I didn’t have time for before and didn’t have the space to make the right decisions for me at the time to bring that in. … I just realized I looked around and it was just so many parts of my life that I wasn’t touching and that I wasn’t managing. I couldn’t really manage it because it was so big. Everything was so massive.”