Life Lessons

Marriage has helped Diaz see herself in a new light. “He’s really taught me to value myself a lot more,” she said during a March 2022 appearance on “Michelle Visage’s Rule Breakers” podcast. “I think that I was receiving so much validation elsewhere and in all these other ways [before Benji]. With our marriage, I learned how to really go all in. You know what I mean? Like, completely—nothing else comes before this.”

Thanks to this new perspective, Diaz now prioritizes family life with Madden and daughter Raddix above all else. “It’s not hard to do because it’s the most valuable thing I have,” she shared. “We both go—like, it doesn’t matter. We know that no matter what we can just go and be just a family anywhere and we’re fine. We don’t need any of the things that we have—other than each other.”