Forever Grateful

Madden posted a tribute to his wife in May 2020 as Diaz celebrated her first Mother’s Day. “It’s special day for us this year, Forever grateful to my wife for making me a Father, and taking such good care of us everyday,” the Good Charlotte guitarist wrote on Instagram. He explained that whether Diaz is “waking up extra early to take care of everyone (3 humans and a dozen animals) or doing all the research and reading to make sure we try our best to be good parents for our daughter, she’s a force of nature and I’m very grateful.”

“6 years together just get more meaningful and true love each day,” he continued. “What a blessing. For me, I think wise to remind ourselves everyday, when we have a rare special person like this in our life, not to be the foolish person who takes it for granted. Fact is, No matter what happens at work, or what the world thinks/says, Cherish the Mothers and you can’t lose. Everything else you’ll be able to figure out- Happy home is worth more than Gold🙏 Thank G-D for Moms.”