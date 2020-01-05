Everything Cameron Diaz Benji Madden Have Said About Their Relationship

So Much Pride

The Charlie’s Angels star gushed about Madden when she shared a clip of him performing in July 2016.

“One of my favorite things about being married, is how much pride I take in my husband @benjaminmadden…,” she wrote via Instagram. “He makes me proud every day. … One day it might be how generous and giving, another how gentle and thoughtful. Or when he is fiercely protective of the people he loves and cares about. … And everyday single day I am so incredibly proud of his integrity as a human being.”

Diaz added that Good Charlotte’s 2016 album, Youth Authority, “is so damn GOOOOOOOOOD.”

“Its so full of love and hope and truth … about forging and holding onto love. … I wish that everyone could write music to express their pain.. their fears… their hopes and dreams,” she explained. “Baby you amaze me … CONGRATS!!”