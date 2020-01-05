Everything Cameron Diaz Benji Madden Have Said About Their Relationship

So Proud

Madden has made it clear that he is also so proud of Diaz.

“I’m extremely proud of what she uses her platform for. She just released The Longevity Book, and before that she had The Body Book, and she spent thousands of dollars doing all the research, to get information to share with women who don’t necessarily have the resources to get that information. She’s a modern-day feminist,” he told Newsweek in July 2016. “She wants to change the conversation that’s being had about women and ageing. With The Body Book, she wanted to share all this information she has gathered over the years with women so they can live happy, pain-free lives.”

He added: “I’m proud of her because of what a light she is in a world where it would be so much easier to use that stage to promote products. But she’s using that platform she has to share positivity. It’s been one of the most inspirational things in my life watching a woman be so courageous… She’s got so much integrity. I’m a lucky guy that I get to experience that.”