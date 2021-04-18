Exclusive Model Camille Kostek: Inside a Day in My Life By Erin Crabtree April 18, 2021 Courtesy of Camille Kostek 5 1 / 5 4:15 a.m. Time to wake up! Kostek hops out of bed before sunrise and gets ready for her busy day ahead. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split Khloe Kardashian’s Unedited Bikini Photo Controversy Is Wild — Here’s Everything We Know So Far 21 Best Tummy-Control Swimsuits No One Will Ever Know Are Tummy-Control More News