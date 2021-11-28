Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor: 26 years

The comedian and his girlfriend, who share a 26-year age difference, went public with their relationship in January 2018. “My girl @itskelsitaylor is one of my favorite people on the planet. She’s a talented singer but more importantly she’s a genuine person … She’s gonna go far!” he gushed on social media at the time. In August 2018, Cook joked about their age-gap on Instagram: “The only thing you have to do is plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart.”