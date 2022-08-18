Florence Pugh and Zach Braff: 20 Years
The couple first sparked dating rumors in April 2019, shortly after Pugh starred in Braff’s short film, In the Time It Takes to Get There, earlier that year. They confirmed their romance in December 2019 and in the years since, the Oscar nominee has defended her relationship from criticism over their age difference. “I have the right to hang out and be with and go out with anyone I want to,” Pugh told Elle UK in June 2020. “I’ve always found this part of what people do really bizarre. I’m an actor because I like acting and I don’t mind people watching my stuff, but people have no right to educate me on my private life.”
The Black Widow star announced in August 2022 that the duo had quietly parted ways several months earlier.Back to top