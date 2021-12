Helena Bonham Carter and Rye Dag Holmboe: 21 Years

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar U.K. in October 2019, the Fight Club actress reflected on her former relationship with Tim Burton while addressing her new romance with the Norwegian writer. “You break up, you grieve, you get bored of grieving, and then you finally move on,” she said. “I’m very happy with someone else. It’s been a bit of unexpected magic in my life.”