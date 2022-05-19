Marc and Nadia! Kim and Pete! Celebrity Couples With Big Age Differences

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: 13 Years

After connecting when Kardashian made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October 2021, the couple took their romance public one month later. The Skims founder has frequently gushed about her beau and how “content” she is with their low-key date nights. “It feels good just to know that, like, we have this connection and we have our little bubble of a relationship world that we live in that, like, not a lot of people know about,” she told Hoda Kotb in April 2022.

“Everyone in Kim’s family absolutely adores Pete and loves Pete for Kim. He fits in so well with her life and with her family,” a source exclusively told Us one month later, noting that the couple “are even happier” after making their romance red carpet official in late April 2022. “Kim has also made Pete grow up in a big way and think about his future and business in a huge way.”