Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale: 20 years

The Saturday Night Live star sparked romance rumors with the Underworld star, who’s 20 years his senior, after they got flirty at the Golden Globes in January 2019. “It’s no surprise [Kate] likes Pete,” a source told Us Weekly in February. “He makes her laugh. Kate is a lot of fun and loves embracing her youthful side. She’s always the life of the party and likes going out, dancing and hanging out around young people at hip places.” The pair ultimately split in April 2019.