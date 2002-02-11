Pics Candace Cameron Bure Through the Years: From ‘Full House’ Breakout to Hallmark Channel Staple By Us Weekly Staff April 3, 2020 Courtesy of Candace Cameron Bure/Instagram 12 6 / 12 2002 Candace gave birth to son Maksim in January 2002. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Tyler Cameron Fires Back at Critic Who Says He’s Not the ‘Perfect Guy’ for Hannah Brown ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Taping Postponed: 7 Questions We Need Answered at the Reunion Stars Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic: Tom Hanks, Orlando Bloom and More More News