2020

Candace faced backlash in September 2020 when she posted an Instagram photo of Valeri touching her breast. “For all of the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband’s hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it’s my husband,” she retorted in a series of Instagram Story videos. “We have so much fun together. He can touch me anytime he wants, and I hope he does. That is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about.”