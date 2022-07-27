2022

Natasha joined her mom in an Aurora Teagarden Mysteries movie, which premiered in February 2022. “I loved every minute of it,” the Haunted By Murder star exclusively told Us of her daughter playing the younger version of Aurora.

“I felt like the biggest stage mom. I was so proud. … It was so much fun. Natasha made it very clear like … ‘Mom, I really want to forge my own career and I want to do it all on my own,” she added. “And I appreciate all your help and your advice. But, like, I want to do this myself.’ And I [was] like, ‘I really respect that.’ So when I had to ask her [this time], I really didn’t know if she was going to accept the part.”