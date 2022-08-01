Bianca Del Rio

After Bure posted an Instagram photo of her posing in a “Not Today Satan” T-shirt, the RuPaul’s Drag Race champion called out the actress for wearing her merchandise.

“IF ONLY, THIS HOMOPHOBIC, REPUBLICAN KNEW………,” the drag queen wrote via Instagram.

In response, Bure replied, “Why do you have to be nasty to me? You don’t know me or my heart. I’m not homophobic and [it’s] always sad when people think otherwise. Loving Jesus doesn’t mean I hate gay people or anyone. You sent a bunch of hateful people to my page writing horrible things. I hope next time you’ll spread love and kindness, even when you disagree with people.”

Where They Stand Now: Even though the Fuller House alum ended her comment with a message of love, it doesn’t appear that Del Rio and Bure have crossed paths since the online feud.