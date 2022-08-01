JoJo Siwa

While doing a TikTok challenge, Siwa raised eyebrows when she recalled an unpleasant experience with Bure. The Christmas Town star later revealed that the twosome talked about the situation over the phone.

The Nebraska native, however, opened up about how “rough” her past encounter was with Bure. “I will say because I had a bad experience, that doesn’t mean that she is an awful human,” the Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star said to Page Six in July 2022. “I think it just was an inconvenient time for her, and little 11-year-old me was just so pumped up and so excited, but that doesn’t mean she’s the worst human ever.”

Where They Stand Now: Amid Siwa’s comments, Cameron’s daughter, Natasha Bure, came to her defense on social media. “Respectfully, someone saying ‘no’ to taking a photo with you is not a ‘rough experience,’” she wrote via Instagram before deleting the post. “This generation is so sensitive and has no backbone.”

Candace, for her part, has yet to publicly address her daughter’s response or Siwa’s latest claims about the GAC star leaving out part of the story in her video.