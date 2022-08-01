Matthew Koma

Amid Candace’s feud with Siwa, Koma also used social media as a way to address the Some Kind of Wonderful actress. In July 2022, the songwriter stitched a TikTok video of Candace’s where she is dressed in red, white and blue in honor of Independence Day.

In the background of the video, Bruce Springsteen‘s “Born in the USA” track was added. Koma, who is married to Hilary Duff, pointed out an overlooked detail about the song, writing, “Yeah that, the song you’re playing? Yeah. It’s about veterans coming home from Vietnam and being treated like s–t. Yeah, it’s not about the 4th of July.”

Where They Stand Now: Candace did not immediately react to the Winnetka Bowling League singer’s post on social media.