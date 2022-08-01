Raven-Symone

In 2015, the View cohosts got into a heated debate over an Oregon bakery that refused to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple. Bure argued that the bakers had a right to stand by their religious freedoms while the Disney Channel alum questioned the discrimination against the LGBTQIA community.

Where They Stand Now: At the time, the California native told conservative website TheBlaze that she and Symoné hugged during a commercial break.

After both departing the talk show in 2016, Bure and Symoné later broke down the stress that came with being involved with The View. During a joint interview on the show’s “Behind the Table” podcast, the former cohosts agreed that they joined expecting to cover fewer politics and appeared to be on good terms following their past debate.