‘Am I the Drama?’

The Growing Pains alum made headlines for an October 2021 TikTok where she reflected on what it’s like to work in entertainment as a person on the conservative end of the political spectrum. The video showed her lip-synching to a clip from RuPaul’s Drag Race, saying: “Is it me? Am I the drama? I don’t think I’m the drama. Maybe I am. Am I the villain? I don’t think I’m the villain.” She captioned the post, “When you’re a conservative in Hollywood.”

One day later, the VH1 series’ account reposted the original clip from the show with the caption, “When your audio lands on the wrong side of TikTok & they have no idea.”