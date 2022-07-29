Crying for Uvalde

After a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Cameron Bure responded to followers who reprimanded her for not speaking out about the shooting. “I wanted — actually, I didn’t want to come on here, but I am because, you know, seeing what happened in our country — all of us process things differently, and some of us need more time to process it,” she said in a tearful Instagram video shared in May 2022. “Some of us are ready to scream and yell and shout from the rooftops. Some of us need to just feel more and figure out when we feel ready to share those feelings. I am a deep feeler, and I don’t always feel like social media is the place I want to run to first to share my heart, particularly when it’s grieving, and so that’s why I’ve been silent.”

She went on to say she doesn’t think it’s “right to jump to conclusions” when someone doesn’t post on social media following a major event. “I don’t believe silence or lack of posting is a representation of what someone is thinking, feeling or doing,” she explained. “The more and more I have this relationship with social media, there are things I love about it, but there’s a lot that I really am pulling away from and that is sharing certain things — particularly when it comes to tragedy, grief, politics, and a lot of social issues that our country disagrees on.”