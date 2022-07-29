The Holy Spirit TikTok

The Dancing With the Stars alum apologized after some of her fans were offended by a July 2021 TikTok video in which she discussed “the power of the Holy Spirit” while doing a dance with her Bible. “I just came home and read a lot of messages that were not happy with my latest Instagram post that was a TikTok video. And I usually don’t apologize for these things, but a lot of you thought it was weird, and I’m sorry,” she explained via Instagram. “That was not my intention. I was using a very specific clip from TikTok and applying it to the power of the Holy Spirit, which is incredible.”

Cameron Bure added that she removed the video after some commenters called the post inappropriate. “And so many of you thought that I was trying to be seductive, which clearly means I’m not a very good actress because I was trying to be strong, not sexy or seductive,” she said. “So I guess that didn’t work, but I deleted it.”