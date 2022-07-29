The JoJo Siwa Feud

Cameron Bure found herself in the middle of an unexpected feud in July 2022 when JoJo Siwa claimed the GAC Family actress is the “rudest” celebrity she’s ever met in a TikTok video. The Boy Meets World alum later revealed that she and the former Dance Moms star got in touch after the TikTok made headlines, explaining that Siwa was referring to a time when Cameron Bure refused to take a photo with her.

“I will say because I had a bad experience, that doesn’t mean that she is an awful human,” the Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star told Page Six after the kerfuffle. “I think it just was an inconvenient time for her, and little 11-year-old me was just so pumped up and so excited, but that doesn’t mean she’s the worst human ever.”

Cameron Bure, for her part, later shared an Instagram Story with a Bible verse reading, “The Lord is near to all who call on him, to all who call on him in truth.”