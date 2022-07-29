The PDA Photo

Cameron Bure faced backlash in September 2020 after she shared a photo that showed her husband, Valeri Bure, grabbing her breast. “For all of the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband’s hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it’s my husband,” she said in an Instagram video at the time. “We have so much fun together. He can touch me anytime he wants, and I hope he does. That is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about.”

The former View cohost went on to apologize for the picture before taking it back. “I’m sorry if it offended you. I’m actually not sorry,” she quipped while laughing. “I’m glad we have fun together after so many years. He can touch me all day long.”