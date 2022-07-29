Wedding Cake Discrimination

In July 2015, the former Hallmark actress made headlines when she seemingly defended an Oregon bakery that refused to make a cake for a lesbian wedding. “I don’t think this is discrimination at all. This is about freedom of association,” she said during a debate on The View. “It’s about constitutional rights. It’s about First Amendment rights. We do have the right to still choose who we associate with.”

Her then-cohost Raven-Symoné cut her off. “I refuse to associate with you right now,” the Masked Singer alum said. Cameron Bure continued to claim that the bakery was in the right, saying: “They didn’t refuse to bake the cake because of [the couple’s] sexual orientation. In fact, they baked cakes for them previously. They had a problem with the actual ceremony because that — the ceremony — is what conflicted with their religious beliefs. They are saying that they stand for marriage between a man and a woman.”