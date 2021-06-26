25 and Feeling Fine

The Christmas Town actress revealed her and Bure’s “secret” to a successful marriage while celebrating their 25-year anniversary in June 2021. “Grace. Grace. Grace. Communication (which is so important but difficult when one partner isn’t willing.),” she wrote via Instagram alongside photos of the couple on a romantic getaway. “Sex. Laughter. Patience. Lots of patience. Love (a verb. which must be put into action, it’s not just a feeling.) No marriage is picture perfect. Not one. And certainly not ours.”

Cameron Bure added: “But through thick and thin, ups and downs, God has blessed us tremendously with guidance and perseverance. I believe God is the secret sauce 😉. I have more love for this man today than the day we married each other 🙌🏼❤️ And I know he does for me ❤️❤️. Praise the Lord 🙌🏼.”