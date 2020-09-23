It’s Her Marriage, She’ll Show PDA If She Wants To

The Fuller House star defended her decision to post a photo of Bure with his hand on her breast in 2020.

“I like PDA if it’s done tastefully. I like to be affectionate publicly with my husband, with my children, like whoever that is, and I think that’s part of why we are such a close family,” she said on Fox News at the time. “And after 24 years of marriage, I mean, you hear more about people saying, ‘Ah, you’ve been married. Ah, you stopped having sex. Oh, it’s so boring.’ And I’m like, ‘No, but it doesn’t have to be that way.’ So the fact that I’m still having fun and it’s spicy and it’s sexy and we have a good time, I mean, that’s a huge part of why we’re still married.”