The Quarantine Test

Cameron Bure revealed in 2020 that the quarantine caused by the coronavirus pandemic strengthened her marriage.

“It totally tested us but in the best of ways,” she exclusively told Us. “I’ll be honest because we try. We both travel so much. And so we were like, ‘This might be the most amount of time we’ve actually spent together in years. This is either going to make us or break us.’ And you know what? It’s made us.”

The pair used the opportunity to discuss, “What the things we have to work on? What are the things that are working well?” as well as reevaluate her work schedule so she could be with her family more.