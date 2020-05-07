Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson: The Way They Were

April 2019

Although the lovebirds hadn’t publicly addressed their romance, the model came to the Pretty Little Liars alum’s defense in April 2019 after online trolls told Benson to “stay away from that devil” because she is not “gay.”

“You are f—king disgusting! If you have a problem with true love then come and say this s—t to my face instead [of] pathetically hating through Instagram,” Delevingne fired back via Instagram. “I genuinely feel sorry for you both, you are clearly not happy with your lives and have far too my time on your hands. Maybe get a hobby that doesn’t involve being homophobic and hating others for being happy.”