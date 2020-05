December 2019

After the holidays, the two continued to show off their romance on a trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, in December 2019 with Delevingne’s sister Chloe. Their outing came weeks after Benson celebrated her 30th birthday in London on December 11, without Delevingne. When a fan asked, “where’s Cara,” Benson replied, “She has a job.”