Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson: The Way They Were

December 2019

Delevingne shut down breakup rumors in December 2019 with a sweet birthday tribute to her love, days after someone hacked her Twitter account and posted, “Me and Ashley broke up.”

“There is so much I could say but something I love and cherish most about us is that I don’t need to because YOU KNOW and that’s all that matters,” Delevingne captioned the celebratory post. “It’s you and me which is my favourite. My safe place. You let me be silly, you let me be wild, you keep me free, secure and curious. I feel like I’ve known you my entire life and I am so proud of watching you grow into the woman that you always dreamt of being. I love you beyond words my sprinkles, choonchi, angel face, grumpy ass, sweet cheeks, never boring, buttmunch, Benson.”