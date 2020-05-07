Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson: The Way They Were

June 2019

Following the couple’s first anniversary, the Suicide Squad star attended the TrevorLIVE gala in New York City with her love. During the event, Delevingne gave Benson a shout-out, calling her a “very special woman.”

“You know who you are,” Delevingne gushed. “She is one of the people that helped me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and showed me how to accept it, which was a lot harder than I thought. I love you, Sprinkles.”