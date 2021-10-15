December 2018

The women joined the “Watch With Us” podcast to tell their story together on December 28, both breaking down in tears. Maltby explained that Calafiore FaceTimed and called her after returning from Final Reckoning, telling her he loved her and that he bought her an engagement ring. Sorbello, for her part, said he was sleeping with her in Africa during those messages.

Calafiore joined the podcast following the women’s interview, revealing that he had visited Maltby in July in Mexico, where they went to couples counseling, again over Labor Day weekend and another time in October. “I had the opportunity to come clean to Cara and I didn’t until after the articles were out there,” he said. “I was afraid to admit what was going on to Cara because I loved her and she was so free spirited, I thought that she would just leave me. Does that make it right? No. … All I want is to fight for the girl who I consider the love of my life. I just want to fight to get Cara back. I made a mistake. I f—ked up. I did that, I can own that.”