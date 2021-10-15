Top 5

Stories

Love Lives

The Challenge’s Cara Maria Sorbello and Paulie Calafiore’s Ups and Downs: A Timeline

By
Cara Maria Sorbello and Paulie Calafiore back together
Cara Maria Sorbello and Paulie Calafiore Courtesy of Cara Maria Sorbello/Instagram
11
8 / 11
podcast
Supplement_10.12.21_600x338

February 2019

The Massachusetts native confirmed the pair were back on the next month, posting multiple Instagram Stories about forgiveness before sharing a pic of them holding hands. 

“And right now… there’s a man out there who patiently adds a new foothold to help him continue to climb no matter how high I build my wall. The harder I push him away, the stronger he holds on to prove why I should let him stay,” she wrote at the time. “I regret nothing. How I felt at the time was how I felt. But now, I choose my own happiness. Whatever that means going forward.”

Back to top