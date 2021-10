January 2019

The following month, Us confirmed that Calafiore had flown to Montana to visit Sorbello. At the time, a source told Us that she had not “taken him back,” but he’s working to gain back her trust. “Cara is torn, as every woman would be; she’s still very angry and heartbroken,” the insider said. “It’s very tough for her because she wants to be a good example for others, but at the same time, he treated her so well when they were together. She’s torn.”