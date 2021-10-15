June 2018

After the show wrapped, photos surfaced of Sorbello and Calafiore at an event. In June 2018, Maltby released a statement through her publicist staying that she was “devastated” by the rumors. Four days later, he went on a Twitter rant, stating that he has “tried” to be monogamous but it “doesn’t work,” writing, “I love women, I have a lot of female friends and sometimes I fall for multiple at a time for different reasons whether it’s the sex or the energy shared between the two of us. I try to be faithful but I can’t.”