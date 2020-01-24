Splits Cara Santana Ditches Her Engagement Ring After Jesse Metcalfe Split By Johnni Macke January 23, 2020 MEGA 6 1 / 6 L.A. Lady The Texas native arrived at The Bungalow in Santa Monica, California, on Thursday. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Olivia Wilde Swears by This Award-Winning Mascara for Long, Long Lashes Apple AirPods Are Marked Down to Their Lowest Sale Price Ever on Amazon Noom’s Color-Coding System Actually Makes Dieting Fun More News