December 2018

Following news of their split, Offset’s alleged mistress, Summer Bunni, spoke out about the situation and issued an apology to Cardi. “I have not messed with Offset since he had his baby. I didn’t know how serious his marriage was, you know … I feel ashamed,” she claimed to TMZ on December 5. “To Cardi B and to her fans and to her family and to her situation: these were never my intentions and I never wanted to break up a happy home or be a cause of someone just saying, like, ’F—k it,’ to get a divorce or anything like that..”