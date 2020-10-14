December 2019

After Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend, Jade, claimed she got a private message from Offset in December 2019, Cardi fired back and defended her man. “We look crazy … don’t mind us y’all we both sick and just woke up … anyways we not going to entertain bullsh–t,” she captioned an Instagram video addressing the drama, claiming Offset’s Instagram account was hacked.

The New York native then alluded to her husband’s past cheating allegations but remained on his side. “Babe, I know you’ve done some dumb s–t,” she added. “We been so good. We had a sweet weekend. Life has been good. He wasn’t going to play himself like that.”