Pics Cardi B and Offset: A Timeline of Their Relationship By Us Weekly Staff October 14, 2020 Instagram 40 28 / 40 January 2019 On January 31, 2019, Cardi B told a fan that the duo were “working things out, baby.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News