January 2019

A source told Us that Cardi (real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) and Offset (real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus) were still in “constant contact” in January 2019. “Cardi is focusing on Kulture and her work, but has such a deep love for him, there’s a very good chance they could be fully back together very soon,” the source said at the time.